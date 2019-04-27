UP Board UPMSP 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: Results to be declared at 12:30 pm

UP Board UPMSP 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for class 10 as well as class 12 results today, April 27 (Saturday), 2019. The secretary of the board, Neena Srivastava will be announcing the result. Candidates can check their score at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP UP Board 12th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘up board result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and school code

Step 5: Result will appear

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year, 72.43 per cent students who appeared the 12th UP board exam could clear the same. Out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4%.

Candidates who fail in more than two subjects do not get to appear for UP Board compartment exam. They will be considered as failed. All those students who might get low marks in the UP Board inter exam can apply for the supplementary exam after the declaration of the results.