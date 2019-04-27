Toggle Menu
UP Board UPMSP 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: Results to be declared at 12:30 pm

UP Board UPMSP 12th result 2019 LIVE updates: Over 29 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. The result will be available form 12:30 pm at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Check latest updates here

UPMSP UP Board 10th result LIVE updates: Result link to be available at upmsp.edu (Designed by: Gargi)

UP Board UPMSP 12th result 2019 LIVE updates:  The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for class 10 as well as class 12 results today, April 27 (Saturday), 2019. The secretary of the board, Neena Srivastava will be announcing the result. Candidates can check their score at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Also read | When and where to check UP Board Class 12 results 2019

UPMSP UP Board 12th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link ‘up board result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and school code
Step 5: Result will appear

READ | UP Board 10th result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: When, where and how to get results

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year, 72.43 per cent students who appeared the 12th UP board exam could clear the same. Out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4%.

Candidates who fail in more than two subjects do not get to appear for UP Board compartment exam. They will be considered as failed. All those students who might get low marks in the UP Board inter exam can apply for the supplementary exam after the declaration of the results.

Live Blog

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th LIVE updates: Check Inter, High School result in Hindu; meet toppers, and find out how to check score here.

UPMSP 12th results 2019: About UP Board

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which conducts Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams in the state is among the world’s largest in terms of the number of students. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in 1921. They conducted its first public examination in 1923.

UP board 12th result 2019: Websites to check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for Class 12 on Saturday, April 27. Candidates can check their score at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

UPMSP UP Board 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘up board result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UPMSP UP Board 10th result LIVE updates: Result from 12:30 pm.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th LIVE updates: Over 29 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams, thus the traffic is expected to be high on the official website. Thus students can check their marks without facing the hassle via SMS. To check the result on SMS, UP Board class 12 students will have to SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263. Mark sheet will appear via text SMS.

