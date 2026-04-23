UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026: When and where to check high school result?

UP Board UPMSP 10th Class Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results at 4 pm today. Once the results are announced, students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10 inter result 2026 on its official website –upmsp.edu.in. Additionally, students can check their UPMSP 10th result and pass status on DigiLocker website and mobile application.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live
The UP Board 10th result link will also be made available on the IE Education portal.
The UP Board Class 12 exam was held between February 18 and February March 12. The Class 12 UP Board exams were held in two shifts, the first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.45 am, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.
According to the data released by the UP board, as many as , 25,76,082 students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year. The UPMSP exams for the 2026 session were held at over 8000 centres across the state.
UPMSP Class 10 board exam results will be declared at 4 pm today. Once the results are announced, students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10 inter result 2026 on its official website –upmsp.edu.in. Additionally, students can check their UPMSP 10th result and pass status on DigiLocker website and mobile application.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 UP board results on April 25. The exams were held from February 24 to March 12. The overall pass percentage last year was 90.11 per cent.
For UP Board Class 10 results in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 20. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 89.55 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the UPMSP Class 10 board exam results were declared on April 25 and June 18, respectively. In 2021, the board had declared the results on July 31.
To ensure transparency and discipline during the UPMSP 2026 examinations, the government, in a statement earlier, said the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, has been enacted to prevent malpractice and ensure transparency in examinations.
It provides for strict action against those found indulging in unfair means, the statement said.
Two CCTVs with voice recorders, routers, DVRs and high-speed internet connections had been installed in all rooms in an examination centre, that allowed live monitoring through webcasting.
Along with this, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads were constituted. State-level observers were also appointed for all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure that there is no laxity in examination conduct.