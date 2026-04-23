UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026: When and where to check high school result?

UP Board UPMSP 10th Class Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results at 4 pm today. Once the results are announced, students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10 inter result 2026 on its official website –upmsp.edu.in. Additionally, students can check their UPMSP 10th result and pass status on DigiLocker website and mobile application.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live

The UP Board 10th result link will also be made available on the IE Education portal.

The UP Board Class 12 exam was held between February 18 and February March 12. The Class 12 UP Board exams were held in two shifts, the first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.45 am, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.