UP Board 10th Result 2019: When and where to check

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of class 10 examinations on Saturday, April 27. All the candidates who have appeared for their high school exams can check the results through the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. This year, a total of 58,06,922 students (31,95,603 in high school and 26,11,319 in intermediate) have registered for the examination.

The UP Board also took stringent security measures to prevent cheating. “Except some incidents, the class 10, 12 examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance,” mentioned UPMSP secretary.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: When and where to check

The matric exams results will be available at all the official websites on April 27 at 12:30 pm. The students can check the results through upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. The results will also be available through app and SMS.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was concluded on Thursday, February 28, and the Class 12 examination will be concluded on March 2, 2019.

To pass both class 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct the compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

Last year, the UP board declared the results of high school and intermediate examinations on April 29, 2018. Around, 75.16 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.81 per cent, 72.27 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully.