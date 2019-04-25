UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: How much needed to pass exams?

Toggle Menu
UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: The candidates need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks to get pass in the examination. Those students who flunk in a subject or two have to sit for the compartment examination

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Around 58.6 lakh students who had appeared in class 10 and class 12 examinations will get the results on April 27. To pass both high school and intermediate examination, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subjects, then the board will conduct the compartment exam. The dates of these exams will be released by the Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) after the result declaration.

All the candidates who have appeared for their 10th, 12th board examinations can check the results through the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. The results will also be available through app and SMS.

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: Passing marks

The candidates need to get a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass in the examination. The board will conduct the compartmental examinations if a student fails in one subject or two.

This year, the UPMSP took stringent security measures to prevent cheating. “Except some incidents, the class 10, 12 examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance,” mentioned UPSEB secretary.

Last year, the UP board declared the results of Class 10 and 12 examinations on April 29, 2018. Around, 75.16 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.81 per cent, 72.27 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully.

