UPMSP, UP Board 10th result 2019: How to check via websites, app, sms

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019: Around 58.6 lakh students who had appeared in the matriculation Class 10 examination will get their results on Saturday, April 27. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

The results will also be available through mobile-based app and SMS facility on students’ mobile phone. To check the result on SMS, class 10 students need to type UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. Here is how to check UP Board class 10 result

UPMSP, UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the board took a stringent security measures to prevent cheating. “Except some incidents, the class 10, 12 examinations went smoothly under strict vigilance,” mentioned UPSEB secretary.

To pass both class 10 and 12, candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If they fail in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.

Last year, the UP board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations on April 29, 2018. Around, 75.16 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examinations successfully. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.81 per cent, 72.27 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully.