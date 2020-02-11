UP Board launches toll-free helpline ahead of board exams

UP Board toll free helpline launched (Representational image) UP Board toll free helpline launched (Representational image)

UP Board 2020: A week ahead of board exams, Uttar Pradesh Board launched toll free helplines for students. The helpline numbers will remain active from 8 am to 8 pm. Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma launched the helpline on Tuesday. In case students have any query regarding the board exams they can connect at the official numbers, 1800-180-5310 and 18001805312.

Subject experts in English, life sciences, geography, general science, Hindi, Sanskrit, chemistry, etc will be available on call. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, the board said in the written statement. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) additional secretary is designated as nodal officer in this initiative.

This is in line with the initiatives of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE provides counselling during, before and after exams to students, parents and other stakeholders via toll free number, 1800 11 8004. The CBSE’s facility will be available till March 30, 2020.

Over 56 lakh students will be appearing for UP Board exams starting from February 18. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall result. In case students fail in one or two exams, they will get another chance in form of compartment exams. From this year onwards, the UP Board will be conducting compartmental exam for class 12 students as well.

Tighter security arrangements including CCTVs, the webcasting system, state-level monitoring centres, voice recorders and special task force (STF) will be implemented in the exam to curb cheating in state board exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd