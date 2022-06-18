UP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check UP Inter result via SMS

UP Board Class 12th Result 2022, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2022 Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 12 results today i.e June 18. The class 12 result will be released at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. For the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 12 exams, a total of 24,11,035 students had registered. The test was conducted in two sessions, with the first shift lasting from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift starting at 2 pm and lasting until 5:15 pm.

This year, as per UPMSP officials, a total of 51,92,616 candidates had registered for their Intermediate board examination this year. The examinations were delayed this year due to the election and were held from March 24 to April 13.

Last year, the pass percentage was recorded to be as high as 97.88 per cent. The UP Board Class 12 result pass percentage this year might decline as compared to the last year due to the offline exams. To check the UP Board Result 2022, students can visit this website where indianexpress.com will update the pass percentage, passing marks etc.