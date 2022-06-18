UP Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check UP Inter result via SMS

UP Board Class 12th Result 2022, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2022 Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the class 12 results today i.e June 18. The class 12 result will be released at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. For the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 12 exams, a total of 24,11,035 students had registered. The test was conducted in two sessions, with the first shift lasting from 8 am to 11:15 am and the second shift starting at 2 pm and lasting until 5:15 pm.
This year, as per UPMSP officials, a total of 51,92,616 candidates had registered for their Intermediate board examination this year. The examinations were delayed this year due to the election and were held from March 24 to April 13.
Last year, the pass percentage was recorded to be as high as 97.88 per cent. The UP Board Class 12 result pass percentage this year might decline as compared to the last year due to the offline exams. To check the UP Board Result 2022, students can visit this website where indianexpress.com will update the pass percentage, passing marks etc.
Srtudents who want to check their class 12 results can visit these websites -
If the official websites crash due to heavy traffic, or students are unable to access internet facility, they can check their scores via SMS. To do so, follow these steps:
Step 1: Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.
Over 56.11 lakh students had appeared in class 10 and 12 exams in 2020, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate. In 2020, the high school and intermediate toppers had received a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation. The board exams were cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic
Once the UPMSP Class 12 results have been announced, students can apply for various college and university application processes as well as for CUET 2022. Since the original class 12 marksheet will be declared in due course of time, the students should keep the provisional marksheet (scorecard on the website) handy for college admission process.
Over 25,54,813 out of the 26,10,316 students who had registered to take the class 12 exams in 2021 were declared pass. A total of 26,10,316 students registered for the 2020 board exams, and 25,54,813 of them passed, for a 97.88 percent pass rate. This was a reduction from the class 12 students' overall passing percentage from the previous year, which was 99.56 percent.
Following reports that the question paper had been leaked, the Uttar Pradesh Board examination for class 12 English was cancelled in 24 districts throughout the state. The examination was cancelled in 24 districts across the state, including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, and Gorakhpur, according to a statement from UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Director Vinay Kumar Pandey.
Since over 24 lakh students and their relatives will be checking the result all at one point, a heavy load on the websites is expected. Students can refer to these alternate but official websites to check UP Board 12th Result 2022:
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj will announce the result of class 12 today at 4 pm. The results will be declared for over 24 lakh students registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state.