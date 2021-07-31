scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
UP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: When, where and websites to check Inter exam marks

UP Board 12th Result 2021, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2021 @upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in LIVE Updates: Students will be able to check their results on the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Updated: July 31, 2021 1:27:46 pm
UP Board Class 12th Result 2021, UPMSP Intermediate Result 2021 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 12 results today at 3:30 pm. Students will be able to check their results on the websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board will not announce any merit list this year as board exams were cancelled due to Covid.

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The results will be declared for over 26 lakh students registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state. In UP Inter result 2020, 74.64 per cent of students had cleared the exam. It was higher than 2019 when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam.

The UP board did nt conduct regular offline exams for class 10 and 12 boards this year, and decided to create an evaluation system like several other state boards did.

The Class 12 results have been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme, devised by an 11-member committee. This evaluation scheme consists of three components. The first component carries a weightage of 50% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 10 examinations. The second component carries a weightage of 40% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 11 half-yearly examinations/ annual examinations. The third component carries a weightage of 10% and includes marks obtained by students in Class 12 pre-board examinations.

Nearly 25 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examination last year. The pass percentage of the year 2020 for UP board exams of class 12 was 74.64 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 68.88 per cent and for girls, it was 81.96 per cent.

UP Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check result at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in 

13:27 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Over 30 lakh students registered for class 12 exams this year

According to officials, 30 lakh students were to appear for Class 12 and 26 lakh for Class 10 examinations this year. The results of both classes will be announced today

12:45 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Websites to check

Since over 26 lakh students and their relatives will be checking the result all at one point, a heavy load on the websites is expected. Students can refer to these alternate but official websites to check UP Board 12th Result 2021:

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upmspresults.up.nic.in
  • upresults.nic.in
12:42 (IST)31 Jul 2021
UP Board 12th Result 2021 today at 3:30 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj will announce the result of class 12 today at 3:30 pm. The results will be declared for over 26 lakh students registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state. 

 

UP Board result, 10th result, 12th result, upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, up bord result kab ayega UP Board 10th, 12th results: Know list of websites to check score. File. Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representational image

Anurag Malik had topped the class 12 exam in 2020 with 97 per cent marks. The second rank was secured by Pranjal Singh and the third rank was secured by Utkarsh Shukla. For class 12 results, the pass percentage increased from 80.07 per cent in 2019 to 83.31 per cent in 2020.

