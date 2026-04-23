UPMSP UP Board Result 2026: Real vs fake websites

–upmsp.edu.in

— results.digilocker.gov.in

—education.indianexpress.com

A few other websites that may work for students for checking results are upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in. To check the result, students have to log in to the website using their registration number, roll number, and password.

–up.boardsresult.co.in

–boardresult.org

–upsessb.org

UP Board Class 10th Matric, 12th Intermediate Result 2026: Steps to check results at the official website

Step 1: Go to the official website — upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10th, 12th results 2026 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth

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Step 4: Submit and view the UP Board result Inter and Matric 2026 result.

However, candidates should take note that the UPMSP UP Board Inter, Matric online results shared are actually provisional results. They have to collect their actual marksheet for classes 10 and 12 from their respective school.

UP Board Class 10th Matric, 12th Intermediate Result 2025: How will the performance be this year?

Last year, the total pass percentage for the UPMSP class 10 was 90.11 per cent, while the pass percentage for class 12 was 81.15 per cent. The exam for both classes was held from February 24 to March 12, 2025. Around 8,140 exam centres were set up for the exam.

In 2024, the pass percentage for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education was 89.55 per cent for Class 10 and 82.60 per cent for Class 12 students. The exam for the UP board was conducted between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centres, and the answer sheets were checked between March 16 and 30.

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On the other hand, in 2023, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 89.78 per cent. Similarly, for Class 12 students, the pass percentage was recorded at 75.52 per cent. Additionally, the number of candidates appearing for the matric exams last year totaled 31,16,487. For the class 12 exams, the figure stood at 27,69,258 students. These numbers underscore the significant participation of students in both exams.

Along with issuing the online marksheets of students, the UP Board will also release result statistics, including pass percentage, best performing districts, gender-wise analysis, and more.