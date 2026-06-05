UPMSP Class 10,12 Exams 2026: Applications for improvement, compartment starts June 6

UPMSP class 10,12 improvement and compartment exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will start the application process for class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) on June 6. The application form will be available at their official website, upmsp.edu.in or compartment.upmsp.edu.in. Students can apply at the website mentioned earlier.

To appear for the exam, students have to fill out the form and pay the required fee amount through a treasury challan. Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 improvement and compartment exam have to pay Rs 256.50, whereas students from Class 12 have to pay Rs 306.

After the application process is completed, students should download and save a copy of their application form. Along with that, they should also download their original treasury fees challan for future use. Within three days of the application deadline, students were asked to submit the printed application form and the original challan to the concerned regional office through registered post by the board. In case the above documents are not submitted within the given deadline, then their application will not be considered.