JEECUP 2018 result declared today, check at jeecup.org

JEECUP 2018 Result: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad, U.P.) on the official website jeecup.org. All those who had appeared for the exam can now check their results at the website itself. The exam was conducted on April 22. JEECUP is held for candidates of diploma courses in the polytechnics courses in the institutes affiliated to Board Of Technical Education, U.P. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in UPJEE along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in the counseling.

JEECUP 2018 results: How to download answer key

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEECUP i.e jeecup.org

Step 2: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on your computer screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

JEECUP 2018 results: Important dates

Result announcement: May 29, 2018

Counselling starts: May or June 2018

JEECUP 2018 results: Counselling 2018

Students can participate in the UPJEE counselling 2018 in the month of May or June 2018. The seat allocation process will be announced later on the basis of which candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation and state open rank of UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2018. The counselling process will be organized through online mode. Seats will be allotted to candidates as per the choices filled by students, rank, and availability of seats in the respective college. Candidates also have to bring the original documents along with their photocopies for document verification.

