UPJEE first allotment list today: Here’s what’s next

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the first allotment list for admission to UP-based engineering colleges today at 6 pm, as per the official notice. The seats will be allotted based on the choice of course and college selected by candidates in counselling round and marks obtained in the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE). Candidates can check their result at jeecup.nic.in.

Students who wish to accept the seat allotted can freeze it by paying a fee of Rs 3000. Else, they can float the allotted seat and wait for the next round. Those who accept the seat will have to undergo document verification and admission will be allotted thereafter, as per rules. There will be six rounds of counselling, in case any seat is still left vacant, mop-up rounds will be held.

Candidates will have the option to decide whether to freeze or float their seat till October 11. Those who have accepted the seat can pay security amount till October 11 (by 5 pm) while others can pay it till October 12.

Candidates who wish to apply for the second round of counselling can do so from October 8 to 12. They can then fill their choice of course and college till October 12 and the seat allotment list will be out on October 13. A total of six such rounds will be held for admissions. Through the UPJEE, students will be eligible for admission to 67 courses in 1,296 institutions across the state.

