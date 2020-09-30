UPJEE counselling begins for admission to engineering colleges, here’s all you need to know

UPJEE counselling begins at jeecup.nic.in (Representational image)

UPJEE counselling 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has started the counselling process for admission to engineering colleges in the state. Those who have cleared the UP JEE can apply for admissions by registering themselves at the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The registration process will conclude on October 4.

After registration, candidates will have to do choice filing in which they will have to pick courses and colleges of their choice. The seats will be allotted based on choice as well as merit. If a student is satisfied with allotted seat, they will have to accept it and freeze it by paying the fee else, wait for next allotment round. The choice filling facility will be open from October 2 to 5 and the seat allotment will begin from October 6, as per the schedule.

UPJEE counselling 2020: Documents needed

Students need to keep the following documents ready at the time of registering –

— Hall ticket

— Scorecard

— Registration fee slip

— Class 10, 12 marks sheets

UPJEE counselling 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 250. At the time of accepting the seat, they will have to pay Rs 3000. Candidates will have the choice of accepting seat by making payment and freezing or floating a seat from October 6 to 11, 5 pm.

After freezing the seat, students will have to download their admission letter from the website. The letter will have details of the next step. Those who are selected in a college and have paid fee as well will have to appear for document verification. There will be a total of eight rounds of counselling.

