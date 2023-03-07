UPJEE 2023: JEECUP registration begins, check how to apply, admit card date

UPJEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council today started the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2023) registration process. Interested candidates can now apply for the exam at the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the online registration has started for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic).

UPJEE 2023: How to apply for JEECUP 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page. click on the link for ‘Polytechnic’ or ‘Post Diploma in Industrial Safety’.

Step 3: A new window will open up. Key in your application number, password and security pin to sign in.

Step 4: Fill the application form with the required personal and educational qualifications. Then upload the required documents.

Step 5: Save the application form, and pay the fee if needed. Submit the form and save for future reference.

Candidates have time till May 1, 2023 to apply for the exam. According to the official notification, the correction window will be open between May 2 and 8. After that, the exam city intimation slip will release between May 9 to 16, and the admit card will be released at the official website on May 22.