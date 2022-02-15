UPJEE 2022 registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UPJEE 2022 on February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the examination will be April 7, 2022. The correction window will be available between April 18 and April 22, 2022. The admit card is scheduled to release from May 29, 2022 onwards.

The examination for Group A and E1, E2 is scheduled to take place from June 6 to June 9, 2022; group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and K is scheduled to be conducted on June 10 and Group L will be conducted on June 11 and 12, 2022.

UPJEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link for JEECUP link on homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and submit the application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit after checking all details carefully, and save the page for future reference.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.