UPJEE 2022 application deadline extended, check how to apply

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022. Candidates can apply for the exam on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in until April 30.

Previously, the deadline for applications was April 17. The registration period began on February 15. The exam will be divided into four groups – A, E1, E2, B to K, and L – and each candidate may submit one application form in each group, for a total of four. The entrance exam will be conducted from June 6 to June 10 in different districts of the state.

Candidates who have applied for Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam need to upload their scanned photograph, signature and thumb impression. While filling the online form, it will be mandatory for the candidates to have all the necessary details such as information related to the certificate of class 10 and 12, identity card. The SC/ST students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 and the general category students Rs 300.

According to the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 and the results will be announced on June 17. The counselling process will take place from June 20 to August 15.