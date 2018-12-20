UPJEE 2019: Applications released; eligibility, exam date, paper pattern and other details

UPJEE 2019: The UP Joint Entrance Examination Council has begun the application procedure for entrance to Uttar Pradesh-based polytechnical colleges. Interested candidates should start registration; applications are available at the official website – jeecup.nic.in. The competitive exam will be conducted on April 28, 2019. UPJEE will be conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon with the morning shift to start from 9 am to noon. The exam for admission to other engineering-related courses (K1 to K8) will be conducted in the second shift. The afternoon shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Multiple entries in one shift are not allowed. According to an official notification released by the UP JEE Council, if a candidate sends multiple entries for a single shift, their candidature can be cancelled. However, candidates are eligible to apply for both the shifts. If the candidates are applying for both examinations shift (Group A and Group B to I and K1 to K8) s/he must select the same district for examination centre. The result for UP JEE 2019 will be declared by the third week of May 2019.

UP JEE: Eligibility criteria:

Age limit: While there is no upper age limit, there is a minimum age limit. To be eligible, a candidate needs to be atleast 14 years old on July 1, 2019.

Domicile: Candidates need to be domicile of Uttar Pradesh or parents of the candidate are domicile of Uttar Pradesh or either of the parents of the candidate is an employee of Central Government and currently posted in Uttar Pradesh are eligible to apply.

UP JEE: Fee structure

Here is an indicative list of fee structure of colleges in UP –

Government colleges – Rs 10,370

Aided colleges – Rs 19,000

Private – Diploma in Pharmacy 45,000

Courses of three-year duration (except a and b) Rs 30,150

a. Diploma in Architecture Assistantship 30250

b. Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology Rs 31,300

One or two-years duration courses (except diploma in Pharmacy) – 22500

UP JEE: Documents required

Candidates will need a coloured photograph with a name of candidate and date of taking the photograph printed on it. The picture should not cover the eyes or head of the candidate, that is, the candidate should not be wearing glasses or cap/hat. Polaroid photograph is not acceptable by the UPJEEE. An unclear photo is liable to rejection, according to the UP JEE official notification.

The photograph should be recent and not older than three months. While uploading the photograph make sure that it is in JPEG format and not more 200 KB or less than 4 KB. The dimensions of the picture should be 3.5cm x 4.5cm. Candidates also need to upload two signature in JPEG format. It should be 30KB 3.5cm x 1.5cm dimension.