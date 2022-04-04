upGrad announces not-for-profit foundation, commits Rs 50 crore corpus fund

upGrad, one of the major edtech companies born out of India, on Monday announced the formation of its philanthropic and not-for-profit division, upGrad Foundation.

The foundation aims to focus on different sections of working professionals including first-generation learners, women coming back to the workforce, and many in public services or the armed forces.

Ronnie Screwvala, chairperson and co-founder, upGrad, told indianexpress.com, “The foundation’s aim would be to do everything that the edtech platform cannot do. From scholarships to subsidised courses in the field of upskilling and teaching training, the aim is to make learning affordable and accessible to everyone.”

The objectives of the foundation include teachers’ training, mentoring & coaching, career guidance, scholarships, internships, and online student exchange programmes. upGrad has committed a corpus fund of Rs 50 crore.

“Life-long learning, upskilling, and career enhancements can no longer be the right of only those who can afford it. Online learning has changed the perspective of all working professionals around the world and how they look at career improvements. Therefore, the foundation’s theme of affordability, accessibility, and awareness to all who have growing aspirations will help adopt, guide and train at a large scale,” Screwvala added.