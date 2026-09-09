UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1,936 posts at upessc.up.gov.in, here’s how

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has started the registration process for the upcoming Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of the state commission, upessc.up.gov.in and submit the application form available online.
As per the detailed schedule mentioned in the UPESSC Assistant Professor notification 2026, the last date to register online and pay the application fee is set as October 7. The application fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 2000, while candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) are entitled to pay Rs 1500. Candidates who are registering under the PwD quota need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee.
The UPESSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2026 written exam will be conducted by the commission on November 19 and 20 for a total of 1,936 announced vacancies, distributed as per gender and category.
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How to apply for the written exam?
— Visit the official website: upessc.up.gov.in
— Click on the active link for the Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2026.
— Complete the one-time registration (OTR) process.
— Log in using the credentials.
— Fill the application form by entering your academic and personal details.
— Pay the application fee in prescribed transaction method.
— Submit the application form.
Applicants can download the confirmation receipt for future reference.
Check the detailed exam schedule
Candidates can refer to the following to know the forthcoming important events.
|Notification release date
|September 8, 2026
|Application begins
|September 8, 2026
|Last date to apply and pay the application fee
|October 7, 2026
|Form correction deadline
|October 11, 2026
|Written examination date
|November 19 and 20, 2026
The recruitment process includes three stages, namely written examination, personality test and document verification.
Candidates who are applying for the exam can download the detailed notification from the official website of the commission mentioned above to check important points about the recruitment exam such as its eligibility criteria, exam pattern and prescribed syllabus. The advertisement also contains gender and category-wise distribution of the total vacancies.