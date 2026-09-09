UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1,936 posts at upessc.up.gov.in, here’s how

The Uttar Pradesh Education Services Selection Commission (UPESSC) has started the registration process for the upcoming Assistant Professor recruitment exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of the state commission, upessc.up.gov.in and submit the application form available online.

As per the detailed schedule mentioned in the UPESSC Assistant Professor notification 2026, the last date to register online and pay the application fee is set as October 7. The application fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC and EWS categories is Rs 2000, while candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) are entitled to pay Rs 1500. Candidates who are registering under the PwD quota need to pay Rs 1000 as the application fee.