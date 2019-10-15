Upcoming skills university to help students get jobs: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to set up a Skills and Entrepreneurship University dedicated to securing employment for its students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Monday. The decision was made in a Cabinet meeting held Monday. The CM announced that once the university is set up, all existing industrial training institutes and Delhi government-run polytechnics will be brought under its ambit.

“In our formal education system, after securing a BA, B.Sc or B.Tech, students search for employment in the market… the performance of the skills university will be measured by the kind of employment students get after leaving it… it will be completely job-oriented,” said Kejriwal.

The proposal suggests that students at all levels — those who have completed class X or class XII, undergraduation, or are pursuing MPhil or PhD — can join the university. They can opt for a variety of programmes, including six-month certificate courses, one- and two-year-long diplomas, and part-time courses.

Kejriwal said the university’s primary aim would be to provide flexibility in courses: “Market requirements are constantly changing. In our government institutes, the same course continues for 25-30 years regardless of its market utility. This university will be liberal in redesigning, dropping and introducing courses.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the university will seek to fill the lacunae in research in skill education.

“There is no research on the jobs which will be available in the future or what market needs are. This will be the focus area of the university; courses will be designed based on the research. The university will also give school students an opportunity to opt for skill and vocational subjects. Such subjects are offered in school, but they are hesitant to take it up because it doesn’t get them admitted into universities,” he said.

On the timeline for setting up the university, Kejriwal said the government would try to pass a bill in the winter session of the Assembly after seeking permission from L-G Anil Baijal, following which it will need to be cleared by the L-G again. “We hope the university will be running within a year of this process,” he said.