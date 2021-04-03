NTA UPCET (UPSEE) 2021: All you need to know

The National Testing Agency will be conducting UPCET 2021 on May 18, 2021. The application form for the exam has been released on the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates can apply by paying the application fee, which is Rs 1300 for males, third gender, general, OBC category, and GEN-EWS and Rs. 650 for females, SC, ST, PwD candidates.

All You Need To Know About UPCET 2021

Earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE 2021), UPCET is a state-level entrance exam. Until last year, it was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University but now the responsibility has been given to NTA.

The UPCET 2021 application form is available for those eligible candidates who seek admission in B.Pharm, B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, B.Tec lateral entry, B.Pharm lateral entry, MCA, BBA, M.Sc, and M.Tech course.

To apply, candidates need to visit upcet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, two links to apply online are available. One is for the UG courses and another one is for the PG courses. Candidates need to click on the relevant one depending on which course they wish to apply for. Next, the screen shows instructions for applying. After reading these carefully, candidates need to proceed and then fill details in the application form.

The last date to apply for UPCET 2021 is April 30, 2021. After that application form correction facility will be available from May 2 to 5, 2021. Following this, admit cards will be released.

UPCET will be held as a computer-based test, in 61 cities across the state. In the exam, all the questions will be of multiple choice type and candidates will have to select one option as an answer. The question paper will be available in Hindi and English language.

Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021, will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.

Role of JEE Main 2021

While UPCET will be the common exam for admission to a plethora of professional courses, admission to the colleges in UG engineering will be through JEE Main 2021 For MBA, admission will be through Common Management Admission Test, for which the CMAT 2021 result is awaited.

NTA is also the organiser of the Joint Entrance Examination. For the same, JEE Main 2021 admit card for the upcoming April exam will be out soon. Then the tests are scheduled for the last week of this month.

Following this, the JEE Main 2021 result for April will be announced, again as NTA score only. Then the last edition of the 2021 JEE Main will take place, in May. And then finally All India Ranks will be declared.

More than 6 lakh students have been appearing in each of the phases of JEE Main this year.