UPCET answer keys 2021 released: How to raise objection

The UPCET 2021 provisional answer key has been released today. Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test was conducted by National Testing Agency on September 5-6. The questions, provisional answer keys, and responses of the exam are available at — upcet.nta.nic.in. They will be available up to September 17.

If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they may challenge or raise objections by filling an online application form and paying online, a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The result will be based on the final answer key.

UPCET was initially scheduled to be held on May 18 but was later postponed to June 25, 2021, due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021 will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.

The score of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will also be acceptable for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow. The decision is taken to ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been “decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” reads the official notification.