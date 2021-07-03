UPCET 2021 score acceptable for admissions to MBA in AKTU

The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 score will also be acceptable for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA),

The admission to the MBA programme of AKTU is based on the score obtained by a candidate in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) conducted by the NTA.

Read | Jamia Millia Islamia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, many candidates were not able to appear for the CMAT 2021. Therefore, citing the plea of many candidates, NTA has now allowed students with any one of the scores CMAT 2021 or UPCET 2021 score to be eligible for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU.

“To ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” reads the official notification.

Online submission of applications for UPCET 2021 is in progress at https://upcet.nta.nic.in. Last date for submission of online applications for UPCET 2021 is July 6. Candidates who are desirous of applying for the MBA programme of AKTU for the academic year 2021-22 are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly.