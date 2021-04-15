UPCET 2021 rescheduled, last date to submit online application extended till May 10

Amid the rising number of cases, the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 has been rescheduled. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 2021. However, as per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted on June 15.

The exam, administered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is postponed mainly because of clash in exam date with certain CBSE class 12 papers and intermediate level exam of UP Board.

“It has been brought to our notice that the date of the UPCET 2021 exam clashes with the certain papers of Class XII exams of CBSE as well as Intermediate level exam of UP Board and hence those who are appearing in those exams are unable to apply for UPCET 2021. With a view to enable such students to apply for UPCET 2021 and to ensure larger participation of candidates, UPCET 2021 is rescheduled,” read the official statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The last date to submit online applications has also been extended till 5:00 pm on May 10 and candidates can submit the exam fee by 11:00 pm on 10 May.

Read | UP Board Class 10th, 12th board exams postponed till May 20, educational institutes shut till May 15

Any seats remaining after the JEE (Main) counseling in Bachelor of Technology Biotechnology, BTech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, BTech (AG) offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, would be filled on the basis of the UPCET 2021 score.

“It is made clear that candidates in these streams through the UPCET 2021 shall be considered only after filling the seats in these streams with students of JEE (Main) score,” the statement read.

To be eligible for admission to BTech courses with UPCET score, Candidate must have passed (with/without grace) intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics/Biology as compulsory subjects along with anyone of the subject Chemistry/Bio-Technology/Biology/Technical Vocational subject.

For Btech in agriculture Engineering, candidates must have passed (with/without grace) intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with Physics/Agricultural Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subject Mathematics/Agricultural Maths subject.

For more details and information about modifications in the UPCET, candidates can visit https://upcet.nta.nic.in/.