UPCET 2021: NTA extends application correction window deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 application correction window. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do so till July 23 at upcet.nta.nic.in.

“Corrections, if any, that may be required, can be done online, through the above-mentioned site, during the said period. Physical letters, emails or faxes seeking corrections will not be entertained,” reads the official notification.

Read | JEE Main Exam 2021 Session 3 Live Updates

Candidates are also permitted to replace the documents already uploaded, in case there has been an error in uploading them, earlier, through this window. The UPCET 2021 application process concluded on July 15.

Regarding the UPCET 2021 exam dates, the agency has stated that “Date of the examination is under finalisation. It will be displayed on the NTA website as soon as it is finalised.”

For any clarifications, candidates may get in touch with the NTA help desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at upcet@nta.ac.in.

Earlier known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE 2021), UPCET is a state-level entrance exam. Until last year, it was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University but now the responsibility has been given to NTA. Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021, will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.