UPCET 2021: Last date to submit online application extended

The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to submit online applications Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021. Interested candidates can now apply online till Jul 15, 2021 on the official website – upcet.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the UPCET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 15 but was later postponed. Fresh dates for the exam will be notified by NTA in due course of time.

Read | NTA JEE Main 2021: Registration process begins for JEE Main May session

To be eligible for admission to BTech courses through UPCET score, candidate must have passed (with/without grace) intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with physics and mathematics/biology as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subject chemistry/biotechnology/biology/technical vocational subject.

UPCET will be held as a computer-based test in 61 cities across the state. In the exam, all the questions will be of multiple choice type and candidates will have to select one option as an answer. The question paper will be available in Hindi and English language.

Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021 will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.

Meanwhile, from this year, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow will accept the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 score for admission to the MBA programme. The admission to the MBA programme of AKTU is based on the score obtained by a candidate in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) conducted by the NTA.