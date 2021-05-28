UPCET 2021 last date to submit online application extended

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 till June 20 upto 5 pm. The last date for submission of fee is June 20, 11: 59 pm. NTA has also notified that the correction window for the exam will be open from June 21 to June 30. To apply, candidates can visit the official website – upcet.nta.nic.in.

“With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam” read the official notification on the NTA portal.

It is to be noted that the UPCET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 15. However, with the extension of application process till June 20, the exam stands deferred. Fresh dates for the exam will be notified by NTA in due course of time.

To be eligible for admission to B.Tech courses through UPCET score, candidate must have passed (with/without grace) intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with physics and mathematics/biology as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subject chemistry/biotechnology/biology/technical vocational subject.

UPCET will be held as a computer-based test, in 61 cities across the state. In the exam, all the questions will be of multiple choice type and candidates will have to select one option as an answer. The question paper will be available in Hindi and English language.

Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021, will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.