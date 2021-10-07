UPCET 2021 first round seat allotment result to be out soon, check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 for BTech, B.Pharma, MBA, MCA, MTech, and other courses today. Students who had completed the registration process will be able to check the seat allotment result UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in or aktu.ac.in/UPCETCounselling2021.

Students who get through the seat allocation process in round 1 will have to freeze or float their seats and pay the seat confirmation fees accordingly. The applicants can pay the fee between October 8 and 9.

Steps to check UPCET seat allotment result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website at upcet.admissions.nic.in.

Step 1: On the homepage, select the link given to check the seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter your credentials and submit

Step 4: Download the allotment letter

Those who wish to freeze a seat in their desired course will have to report to the institute between October 8 and 10 to finish the admission procedure.

Earlier known as the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE 2021), UPCET is a state-level entrance exam. Until last year, it was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University but now the responsibility has been given to NTA.