UPCET 2021 to be held in September

UPCET 2021 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for UPCET 2021 examinations. The Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2021 will take place on September 5 and 6. The admit cards for the exams will be released on the official website soon.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website upcet.nta.nic.in for regular exam-related updates. The state-level exam is for candidates who seek admission in B.Pharm, B.Des, BHMCT, B.Voc, BFA, BFAD, MCA, integrated MBA, B.Tec lateral entry, B.Pharm lateral entry, MCA, BBA, M.Sc, and M.Tech course.

UPCET will be conducted in different shifts on both days for various courses. On September 5, the examination will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 4 pm to 6 pm and on September 6, the entrance test will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, 12 noon to 2 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm.

The UPCET 2021 exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 18, 2021 but was later postponed to June 25, 2021, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who will qualify for UPCET 2021 will be called for counselling and seat allocation. The allocation will be done on the basis of rank/score in the exam.

Last month, it was decided the score of the Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 will also be acceptable for admission to the MBA programme of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow. In a press release, NTA mentioned that to ensure larger participation and to provide relief to aspirants who could not appear in CMAT 2021, it has now been “decided by AKTU that Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET)-2021 score will also be used for admission to the MBA programme of AKTU,” reads the official notification.