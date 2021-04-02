NTA to conduct UPCET 2021 (UPSEE) on May 18, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 date has been announced. The UPCET 2021 is scheduled for May 18 and will be conducted by National Test Agency, according to the official notification. The application process has begun on April 1 and will continue till April 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for UPCET at the official website upcet.nta.nic.in.

Till last year, the exam was called UPSEE and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, conducted it. However, it was decided that from this year, JEE Main score will be used for admission to first year BTech, BArch and MTech (integrated) programmes.

While the score of JEE Main will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, UPCET marks will be used for admission to other professional programmes at UG and PG level, and for lateral entry to BTech programmes.

The UPCET 2021 will be conducted in 61 cities across the country. Candidates can choose their exam centre during the time of application.

The exam will be computer-based in Multi Choice Question (MCQ) pattern. The eligibility criteria, exam scheme, exam duration, exam fee, and other details are released on the website of NTA — http://www.nta.ac.in.

“Candidates who are desirous of applying for the exam may apply online at https://upcet.nta.nic.in during the period from 01.04.2021 to 30.04.2021 and also pay the application fee online through the payment gateway through debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI or Paytm.” states the official notification of NTA.