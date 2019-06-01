UPCATET result 2019 declared: Steps to check marks, counselling details

UPCATET result 2019: The result for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 has been released at the official website upcatet.org. Those who have cleared the exam will now appear for counselling. The UPCATET counselling will begin from June 3, 2019 onwards.

Advertising

The exam for admission to various agriculture-related courses was conducted from May 16 to 18, 2019. Selected candidates will have to pay the non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500. The seat allotment and security fee for different courses is different. This year, the entrance exam was conducted by the Narendra Deva University of Agriculture & Technology, Kumarganj, Ayodhya.

Read| UPCATET 2019 notification

UPCATET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcatetonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download UPCATET result 2019’

Step 3: Fill details, click on submit

Step 4: Result will appear

Students need to download the result document and keep print out for future reference.

Advertising

UPCATET 2019: How to apply for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on online counselling registration

Step 3: Make fees submission, upload documents

Step 4: Chose and lock as per preference

Step 3: Deposit fee for seat allocation

Step 4: Report at respective University

Read| Top colleges, universities to apply at

Candidates will be eligible to apply for admission to courses including B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture, B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc (Hons) Community Science.