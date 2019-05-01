UPCATET 2019 admit card released: How to download

Toggle Menu
UPCTET 2019 admit card: The result is scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2019. Based on the result students will be shortlisted for counselling. The counselling will begin from June 3, 2019 onwards.

UPCATET 2019 admit card released at upcatet.org. (Representational image)

UPCATET admit card 2019: The Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technolgy will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 at its official website, upcatet.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to 18, 2019.

The result is scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2019. Based on the UPCATET result, students will be shortlisted for counselling. The counselling will begin from June 3, 2019 onwards. Students will also have to pay a registration fee to participate in the online counselling.

UPCATET admit card 2019 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcatet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear

The link is not activated yet and is expected to be available by late evening.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same to the exam hall. Without a valid admit card, no one will be allowed to appear for the exam. The exam is conducted for selected candidates for admission to various agriculture-related courses.

