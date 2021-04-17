UPCATET 2021: Here’s the exam preparation guide

Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET 2021) is the state-level agriculture entrance exam. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology (SVPUAT) will hold the exam on June 16 and 17, 2021, for admission in Agricultural UG, PG and PhD programs.

The UPCATET 2021 application form is available right now and the last date to apply is April 30. Candidates can pay the fee until May 1. Candidates who are planning to take the exam need a proper preparation strategy to score well. To make a good preparation guide, check these points below.

Concentrate on basics: Experts believe that this exam is all about strong basics. Basic intermediate math, physics and chemistry, and basic general knowledge are good enough if prepared with 100 per cent efforts. Therefore the UG candidates can especially gain benefitted from the NCERT books. Solving NCERT books is helpful for the candidates to grasp the basics and understand the applications of the basics too.

Understand the syllabus: The syllabus of UPCATET is prescribed by SVPUAT. The UG candidates have to prepare the Uttar Pradesh Board syllabus for the Class 12 / Intermediate exam of concerned subjects. The PG candidates have to follow the syllabus that is as per the indicative topics of the graduate-level exam of the concerned subject. Similarly, the syllabus for the PG candidates is as per the indicative topics of the postgraduate level exam of the concerned subject.

Know what you need to score to work towards it: To qualify for admission through UPCATET, candidates must secure a minimum percentage of marks in the entrance test. Thus, candidates need to make sure that they are aware of how much they need to score to be able to prepare accordingly. In UPCATET 2021, candidates belonging to the General / OBC category need 20 per cent marks to pass the exam. On the other hand, the SC / ST candidates need 10 per cent marks to pass the exam.

Good books will pave the way for efficient preparations: UPCATET preparation will require the candidates to cover the topics in the syllabus and practice good questions. Hence, find books that have all the topics of the syllabus covered. Also, go for the books that have a lot of questions to practice. Hence, candidates should look for books that cover all these aspects. Candidates can refer to BSc Agriculture Entrance Exam 2021 by the Arihant publishers, BSc AG entrance exam help book by bright future publications, complete agriculture in 30 days by Anoop Singh and Sachin Soam, etc.

Exam pattern: Every course will have a different exam pattern. The candidates must check the pattern for the course they have applied for admission to. The exam pattern will give a clear picture of the marks distribution and design of the question paper. This will help you know how much weightage is to be given to which topic. Therefore making a preparation schedule will become easier. UPCATET will be an offline exam and all the 200 questions will be of MCQ type only. Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks while 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the exam.

Based on the UPCATET 2021 result candidates are called for the counselling session. Admission to the respective programs is offered as per merit in the UPCATET exam subjected to the preference of course and availability of seats.