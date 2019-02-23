UPCATET 2019: Online application process begins, exams from May 16

UPCATET 2019: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture And Technology Entrance Test has started. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, upcatetonline.org. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2019. The entrance examinations will be conducted between May 16 to 18, 2019.

The students who have passed or appeared in the Class 12 examination with Science as a subject can apply for the entrance examination. The admit card will be available online on all the official websites from May 1.

UPCATET 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification:

The students need to possess a Class 12 pass certificate with Science as a subject.

UPCATET 2019: Exam pattern

The examinations will be conducted in four subjects of the total 200 marks.

Paper pattern:

Physics- 50

Chemistry- 50

Mathematics/ Biology- 50

Mental Ability- 50

Exam cities:

The examination will be conducted in cities in and around Uttar Pradesh.

UPCATET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcatetonline.org

Step 2: Click on ‘online admission link’

Step 3: Fill the required details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UPCATET 2019: Courses offered by the university

B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Sc (Hons) Horticultre, B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering), B.Sc (Hons) Community Science.

UPCATET 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, upcatetonline.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UPCATET 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: February 20

Last date to apply online: March 31

Last date to submit application fees: April 1

Correction in application form: April 2 to 6

Download of admit card: May 1

Dates of entrance examinations: May 16, 17, 18, 2019

Announcement of results: May 31, 2019.