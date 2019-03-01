UP varsities to have framework to curb campus vandalism

Expressing concern over vandalism and anarchy often witnessed in higher education institutions, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to frame necessary rules within six months to maintain a conducive atmosphere at campuses.

Advertising

The high court directed the state government to consider the suggestions made by the Lucknow University vice-chancellor last October in this regard to curb the menace of ill elements at universities, colleges and other institutions.

The court said the suggestions would be acted upon till the laws were framed by the state government by way of legislative enactment or ordinance.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the above direction on a PIL, which the court had itself registered taking a suo-motu cognizance of the vandalism that had happened at Lucknow University on July 4 last year.

Disposing the petition on Thursday, the court said the government allocates huge funds for higher education institutes and universities, but it is a sorry state of affairs that such institutions fail to attract good and meritorious students.

In his report to the court, Lucknow University vice-chancellor SP Singh had suggested that demonstration in university campus should be allowed subject to permission by the V-C or the district administration.

Advertising

Singh suggested that security audit should be conducted in collaboration with the local police. He also suggested that the proctor should be given more powers to control hooliganism in the campus and he may be given power of an executive magistrate in this regard.