UP to write to NEET officials, seek topper tag for state girl

Akanksha Singh secured rank 2 with perfect 720. (Image source: Special arrangement)

Announcing that it would bear all expenses for the higher education of Akanksha Singh, who secured 100 per cent score in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the UP government Wednesday said CM Yogi Adityanath will write to the officials concerned, asking them to rank Akanksha as the topper.

The announcement was made on a day Adityanath felicitated Kushinagar resident Akanksha.

The CM said, “Akanksha, by scoring 720 out of 720 marks, has made her town Kushinagar and the entire Uttar Pradesh proud. Not only for students of her age… Akanksha is a role model for every girl.”

