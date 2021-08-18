Uttar Pradesh to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8

The Uttar Pradesh government today decided to reopen the schools for classes 1 to 8 citing a drop in the Covid-19 cases. The offline classes for grades 6 to 8 will reopen from August 23 while for classes 1 to 5, the schools will reopen from September 1.

Some schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday for students of classes 9 to 12 with strict Covid protocols and limited attendance. The inter classes were resumed with 50 per cent attendance. Other schools said they were getting ready to resume physical classes for students and would reopen soon.

“From August 23 after Rakshabandhan, resumption of teaching activity may be considered for Classes 6 to 8, while the same could be considered for classes 1 to 5 from September 1,” the state government had earlier said.

With this, the offline classes for all the students (except primary classes) have resumed in the state. Uttar Pradesh government will soon release necessary SOPs for conducting offline classes for the students of standards 1 to 8.

States like Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh opened schools in the first week of August. While some states had reopened schools for higher classes in July end as well.