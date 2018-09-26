Up to DU to check if student’s degree is genuine, says ABVP

DUSU president Ankiv Basoya. DUSU president Ankiv Basoya.

The NSUI has said that it will go to court against newly elected Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Basoya if the university does not take “satisfactory action” against him for allegedly producing a fake graduation degree for getting admission in the MA Buddhist Studies course in DU.

ABVP state secretary, Bharat Khatana, meanwhile said it is incumbent on Delhi University to check the veracity of a student’s degree and certificates before he is given admission.

The 23-year-old claims he had completed his graduation from Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu, and had earlier told The Indian Express that he pursued a “regular BA course” there.

NSUI members alleged Basoya produced a fake degree to get admission. The controller of examination at Thiruvalluvar University, B Senthil Kumar, confirmed the “ingenuity” of the certificate and told The Indian Express: “We charge Rs 1,250 from private entities and Rs 500 from government agencies to verify a certificate…. we replied (to) the real status of the certificate after verification. Stating that it was fake is a reality according to our verification.”

Basoya could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Khatana said: “When we select candidates for students’ elections, we just make sure that she/he is a registered student of the university. It is now up to the university to take action if they think his degree is fake. There are several such allegations against other students at the university as well but nothing has been done about those either.”

The head of the Buddhist Studies Department, KTS Sarao, has said that all 202 admissions that were given to students in the MA course this year will be scrutinised.

