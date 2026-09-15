UP Super TET 2026: Register for 12,405 teacher vacancies from Sept 16

The West Bengal government will issue a notification The official said that teachers often spend considerable time preparing presentations, editing visuals and planning ideas for cultural or extracurricular activities. (Representational/Express Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 12,405 Assistant Teacher posts across the state. Applications and further updates will be available through the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The recruitment includes 897 Assistant Teacher Attached Primary posts in non-government aided secondary schools under the Secondary Education Department and 11,508 Assistant Teacher, Urban (URBAN) posts under the Basic Education Department.

According to the notice, candidates will have to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before applying for the advertised posts. The online registration and application process is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2026.