UP Super TET 2026: Register for 12,405 teacher vacancies from Sept 16

Vacancy includes 897 Assistant Teacher Attached Primary posts in non-government aided secondary schools under the Secondary Education Department and 11,508 Assistant Teacher, Urban (URBAN) posts under the Basic Education Department.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 15, 2026 10:27 PM IST
The West Bengal government will issue a notification for recruitment to 13,421 teacher posts after the Durga Puja festival, Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Thursday.The West Bengal government will issue a notification The official said that teachers often spend considerable time preparing presentations, editing visuals and planning ideas for cultural or extracurricular activities. (Representational/Express Photo)
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The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 12,405 Assistant Teacher posts across the state. Applications and further updates will be available through the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The recruitment includes 897 Assistant Teacher Attached Primary posts in non-government aided secondary schools under the Secondary Education Department and 11,508 Assistant Teacher, Urban (URBAN) posts under the Basic Education Department.

According to the notice, candidates will have to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before applying for the advertised posts. The online registration and application process is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2026.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed advertisement and information brochure available on the official UPESSC website before submitting their applications.

UP Super TET 2026: Important dates

  • Advertisement published: September 15, 2026
  • Online registration/application begins: September 16, 2026
  • Last date to deposit application fee: October 15, 2026
  • Last date for correction in application: October 19, 2026
  • Exam date: November 3 and 4, 2026 (To be confirmed)

The Commission has not specified the month of the examination in the notice provided. Therefore, candidates should wait for the detailed advertisement or a subsequent official update for the complete examination date.

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement Number 05/2026 for the two Assistant Teacher categories. The notice does not separately specify the eligibility criteria or educational qualifications.

Instead, UPESSC has directed candidates to refer to the detailed information brochure uploaded on its website for eligibility, qualifications and other application-related requirements.

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