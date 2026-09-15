UP Super TET 2026: Register for 12,405 teacher vacancies from Sept 16

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 12,405 Assistant Teacher posts across the state. Applications and further updates will be available through the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.
The recruitment includes 897 Assistant Teacher Attached Primary posts in non-government aided secondary schools under the Secondary Education Department and 11,508 Assistant Teacher, Urban (URBAN) posts under the Basic Education Department.
According to the notice, candidates will have to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before applying for the advertised posts. The online registration and application process is scheduled to begin on September 16, 2026.
Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed advertisement and information brochure available on the official UPESSC website before submitting their applications.
UP Super TET 2026: Important dates
The Commission has not specified the month of the examination in the notice provided. Therefore, candidates should wait for the detailed advertisement or a subsequent official update for the complete examination date.
The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement Number 05/2026 for the two Assistant Teacher categories. The notice does not separately specify the eligibility criteria or educational qualifications.
Instead, UPESSC has directed candidates to refer to the detailed information brochure uploaded on its website for eligibility, qualifications and other application-related requirements.