UP students dominate CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019

CBSE class 10 results 2019: Students from the Uttar Pradesh (UP) have dominated the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination this year. In CBSE class 12 results, declared on Thursday, the top rank was shared between two girls — Hansika Shukla and Kanika Arora — both of whom belonged to the schools from the Uttar Pradesh. Even in the CBSE class 10 result 2019, which was declared today, the top rank was jointly secured by 13 students out of which eight are from UP.

In class 10 results 2019 that is available at cbseresults.nic.in, a total of 20 students out of 38 who have secured the top two ranks with 499 and 498 marks are from the state. Among the top scorers, Siddhant Pengoriya, Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta and Shivani Lath are from Noida. Ish Madan, Ankur Mishra and Apoorva Jain from Ghaziabad schools and Vatsal Varshney from Meerut Cantt. All of these students have scored 499 out of 500 marks.

The CBSE class 12 2019 topper, Hansika Shukla is from Delhi Public School, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, and Karishma Arora is from SD Public School, Muzaffarnagar. Further, in class 12 results, as many as 12 out of the 23 students who have secured the three highest percentages are from schools in UP. Three students scored 498 out of 500. One of them, Aishwarya, was a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Rae Bareli. She is also only one of the top 23 who studied at a government school.

However, when it comes to top performing region, UP fails to make a mark. The list of top scorers implies the pass percentage or number of students passing from the state which is low in the state as compared to its counterparts. The top ranking region in both CBSE class 10 result 2019 and CBSE class 12 result 2019 was Trivandrum. In fact, Trivandrum had the top spot in both the result last year as well.

In CBSE class 10 results 2019, a total of 2,25,143 students have secured over 90 per cent marks. Further, 57,256 students have secured over 95 per cent marks. In CBSE class 12 results 2019, 72,599 students had scored above 90 per cent last year, the figure is 94,299 this year — an increase of 29.9 per cent. Similarly, those scoring above 95% has gone up from 12,737 last year to 17,693 this year, an increase of 38.9 per cent.

In CBSE class 10 results 2019, the overall pass percentage, too, has risen after five years. As compared to last year, the pass percentage is up by 4.40 per cent. Overall, 91.1 per cent students have cleared the exam. Last year the pass percentage was 88.67 per cent.