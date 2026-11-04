UP Special TET 2026: Over 93,000 candidates appeared; impersonator caught in Lucknow

A total of 87.92 per cent of registered candidates appeared in the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET-2026) conducted in six divisional headquarters of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with an impersonator caught in Lucknow, according to an official statement.

Of the total registered candidates, 93,681 appeared in the examination, which was conducted in two shifts under the supervision of an artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated control command room, the statement issued by the state government said.

The examination was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Agra. UPESSC Chairman Prashant Kumar said the examination was held peacefully and in an orderly manner at all designated centres.