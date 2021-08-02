UP schools to reopen on August 16, colleges to begin classes from next month

High and intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.

Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.

“Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board on Saturday announced that 99.53 per cent of students in Class 10 and 97.88 per cent of students in Class 12 had cleared their examinations compared to 82.31 per cent and 74.63 per cent last year, respectively. No merit list was released due to special circumstances under which students were evaluated.

In June, after the Central government had cancelled Class 12 CBSE exams for this year due to Covid-19, the UP government followed suit. No physical examinations were held this year, and a methodology was worked out by the Board to award marks.

This year, girls again marginally outperformed boys. In Class 10, 99.55 per cent of girls cleared the exam compared to 99.52 per cent of boys. Total 29.96 lakh Class 10 students, including 16.76 lakh boys and 13.19 lakh girls) were evaluated.