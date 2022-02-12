UP schools to reopen for all classes from February 14: State govt

As the schools and colleges in several other states are reopening, the Uttar Pradesh government has also issued a notice about schools in the state reopening for all classes — from Nursery to class 12 — from February 14, 2022.

This announcement comes a few days after offline lessons for classes 9-12 students had already begun on February 7.

Schools are allowed to reopen for physical classes only if they adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines and regulations released by the Government of India. In addition to this, wearing of face mask will be compulsory for students, faculty members and all other staff members who will be reporting to the school premises.

A Covid helpdesk will also be set up to ensure students and staff members can report in case of any discrepancy, problems or doubts.

This decision was announced in the late hours of February 11, 2022 through an official circular. The announcement came as the state observed a drop in Covid cases in the past few days. Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,321 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday.

In addition to schools, government and private offices will also be allowed to operate at full capacity now, along with gyms. Restaurants, cinema halls and hotels can remain open if they adhere to Covid guidelines, and a Covid helpdesk is set up. However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed until further announcement.