UP schools to remain shut till February 15 due to surge in Covid cases

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed at least till February 15 owing to an increase in covid cases in the state, especially the Omicron variant.

The announcement has come a few days after the Uttar Pradesh government had announced that schools will remain shut till January 30. Before this, the UP government had ordered a shutdown of all schools and colleges from January 16 till January 23. However, now the closure has been extended till February 15.

The order was issued by the additional chief secretary (home), Avanish Awasthi, on Thursday. He also added that online classes will continue in all schools, considering the upcoming secondary board examinations.

UP government reported nearly 10,937 Covid cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday taking the total number of active cases to 80,342. As of now, only 1.5 per cent of the total infected persons are admitted to hospitals in the state.

The state has also vaccinated nearly 97 per cent adult population with at least one dose, while 63.92 per cent of the adult population has been vaccinated with both doses of vaccine against Covid. A total of 7,11,000 lakh ‘precaution doses’ have been administered in the state.

The government has also ordered schools to organise vaccination camps on premises between the age group of 15-18. Students will be asked to visit the school premises according to their scheduled time.