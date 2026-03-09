UP Scholarship Status 2026: Steps to check application status, eligibility and more

UP Scholarship Status 2026: What each message means (Screengrab from official website)

UP Scholarship Status 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department is scheduled to release the Phase 2 scholarship payment for the 2025–26 academic session on March 18. The scholarship amount will be transferred for both pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.

Students who applied for the scheme are currently waiting for the disbursement and can check the status of their application online.

UP Scholarship status 2026: What is the official website to check status?

Applicants can track the status of their form through the official website — scholarship.up.gov.in. The portal has a dedicated applicant login section where students can check whether their application has been verified, approved, or rejected.

UP Scholarship status 2026: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — scholarship.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Status” option on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the academic year 2025–26.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on Search to view the application status.