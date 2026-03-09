UP Scholarship Status 2026: Steps to check application status, eligibility and more

UP Scholarship Status 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department is scheduled to release the Phase 2 scholarship payment for the 2025–26 academic session on March 18. The scholarship amount will be transferred for both pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.
Students who applied for the scheme are currently waiting for the disbursement and can check the status of their application online.
Applicants can track the status of their form through the official website — scholarship.up.gov.in. The portal has a dedicated applicant login section where students can check whether their application has been verified, approved, or rejected.
Step 1: Visit the official website — scholarship.up.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Status” option on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the academic year 2025–26.
Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 5: Click on Search to view the application status.
Students can also download the status page for future reference.
Checking the status only allows students to view updates on their application. No changes or corrections can be made through this option.
If the status shows ‘Pending Verification’ it means the application is still under review by the authorities. Officials are verifying the details and documents submitted by the student. In such cases, candidates need to wait until the verification process is completed.
If the status shows ‘Approved’ or ‘Disbursed’ it means the scholarship application has been accepted. The amount has either been credited to the student’s bank account or will be transferred soon as part of the scheduled payment process.
If the application status shows ‘Rejected,’ it means the form was not accepted. This usually happens due to errors in the application or because the uploaded documents were not found valid during verification.
The scholarship is provided by the Uttar Pradesh government to support students from General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities. Every year, thousands of students apply through the official scholarship portal. The financial assistance helps students continue their education by covering part of their academic expenses.