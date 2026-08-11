UP Scholarship 2026-27: Application process for Classes 9 to 12 starts today at scholarship.up.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has started the application process for the UP scholarship 2026-27 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. The application window has been activated by the department today, on August 11, with distinct deadlines for both fresh and renewal applications.
Interested students can submit their scholarship applications through the official UP Scholarship portal – scholarship.up.gov.in. Students will be required to sign in or register at the aforementioned portal using their details. The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible students belonging to categories such as General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and minority.
For students in Classes 9 to 12, the registration schedule is as follows:
|Application Process for Class 10 and 12 renewal students
|August 11 to August 25, 2026
|Application Process for Class 9 and 11 fresh students
|August 11 to September 21, 2026
The department has already completed the preparatory process before opening student registrations. School-level master data preparation was carried out from July 22 to August 5, while school verification by the District School Inspector was completed between July 23 and August 9.
Once students submit their applications, schools will verify and send ahead the eligible applications. The district school inspector will subsequently verify student details, while the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will conduct technical checks to identify errors in the submitted data.
The district committee will then finalise the verified list. Scholarship funds will be transferred directly to students’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. According to the announced schedule, payments for renewal students are expected between October 25 and October 31, 2026, while fresh applicants are expected to receive the scholarship between January 25 and January 31, 2027.
The scholarship programme also covers students pursuing graduation, postgraduate, diploma and ITI courses under the Dashmottar category. Registration for fresh Dashmottar applicants will begin on September 15 and remain open until October 31, 2026.