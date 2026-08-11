UP Scholarship 2026-27: Application process for Classes 9 to 12 starts today at scholarship.up.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department has started the application process for the UP scholarship 2026-27 for students studying in Classes 9 to 12. The application window has been activated by the department today, on August 11, with distinct deadlines for both fresh and renewal applications.

Interested students can submit their scholarship applications through the official UP Scholarship portal – scholarship.up.gov.in. Students will be required to sign in or register at the aforementioned portal using their details. The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to eligible students belonging to categories such as General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and minority.