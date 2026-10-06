UP Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility for financial assistance, important dates, and more

UP Scholarship 2026-27 at scholarship.up.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh government’s Scholarship Scheme for 2026-27 provides financial assistance to students studying in Classes 9 to 12 as well as those pursuing graduation, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other post-matric courses. The scheme covers students from General, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed for each category.

For the 2026-27 academic year, applications for Classes 9 to 12 opened on August 11. While the Class 9-12 application deadlines have passed, students pursuing courses beyond Class 12 under the Dashmottar category can apply until October 31, 2026. The scholarship amount varies according to the student’s category, course and whether they are a day scholar or hosteller.