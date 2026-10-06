UP Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility for financial assistance, important dates, and more

UP Scholarship 2026-27 at scholarship.up.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh government’s Scholarship Scheme for 2026-27 provides financial assistance to students studying in Classes 9 to 12 as well as those pursuing graduation, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other post-matric courses. The scheme covers students from General, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed for each category.
For the 2026-27 academic year, applications for Classes 9 to 12 opened on August 11. While the Class 9-12 application deadlines have passed, students pursuing courses beyond Class 12 under the Dashmottar category can apply until October 31, 2026. The scholarship amount varies according to the student’s category, course and whether they are a day scholar or hosteller.
|Application stage
|Date
|Class 9-12 fresh applications
|August 11 to September 21, 2026
|Class 10/12 renewal applications
|August 11 to August 25, 2026
|Post-matric fresh applications (Dashmottar)
|September 15 to October 31, 2026
|Post-matric renewal applications
|September 15 to October 15, 2026
|Fresh Class 9-12 scholarship disbursal
|January 25-31, 2027
|Renewal Class 9-12 scholarship disbursal
|October 25-31, 2026
The UP Scholarship provides financial assistance towards education-related expenses. For pre-matric students, the amount differs by category. For example, SC students can receive Rs 3,500 as day scholars and Rs 7,000 as residential students, while General-category students are eligible for Rs 3,000 annually.
For post-matric students, the maintenance allowance is linked to the course group and residential status.
|Course group
|Day scholar
|Hosteller
|Group 1
|Rs 550/month
|Rs 1,200/month
|Group 2
|Rs 530/month
|Rs 820/month
|Group 3
|Rs 300/month
|Rs 570/month
|Group 4
|Rs 230/month
|Rs 380/month
The scheme can also cover applicable fee components, depending on the category, course and rules governing the scholarship.
Step 1: Visit the official UP Scholarship portal.
Step 2: Complete OTR registration.
Step 3: Select Pre-Matric, Post-Matric. Choose Fresh or Renewal application.
Step 4: Log in with your registration details.
Step 5: Fill in personal, academic, income, and bank details.
Step 6: Upload the required documents. Review and submit the application.
Step 8: Download and print the application form.
Step 9: Submit the printout to your school/college for verification.
The basic requirement is that the student must be studying in an eligible course or class and belong to a category covered by the scheme. Income limits also apply and vary by category. Students must provide accurate academic, income and bank details, with scholarship payments transferred through the prescribed process, including Aadhaar-linked bank accounts where applicable.