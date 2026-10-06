UP Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility for financial assistance, important dates, and more

UP Scholarship 2026-27 at scholarship.up.gov.in: Pre-matric students receive Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 annually based on category. Post-matric maintenance allowances range from Rs 230 to Rs 1,200 monthly, depending on course group and residency status.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 04:40 PM IST
BSEB Inter toppers168 meritorious students will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 2,500 (Express Photo upscaled by AI)
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UP Scholarship 2026-27 at scholarship.up.gov.in: The Uttar Pradesh government’s Scholarship Scheme for 2026-27 provides financial assistance to students studying in Classes 9 to 12 as well as those pursuing graduation, postgraduate, diploma, ITI and other post-matric courses. The scheme covers students from General, SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed for each category.

For the 2026-27 academic year, applications for Classes 9 to 12 opened on August 11. While the Class 9-12 application deadlines have passed, students pursuing courses beyond Class 12 under the Dashmottar category can apply until October 31, 2026. The scholarship amount varies according to the student’s category, course and whether they are a day scholar or hosteller.

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Important dates

Application stage Date
Class 9-12 fresh applications August 11 to September 21, 2026
Class 10/12 renewal applications August 11 to August 25, 2026
Post-matric fresh applications (Dashmottar) September 15 to October 31, 2026
Post-matric renewal applications September 15 to October 15, 2026
Fresh Class 9-12 scholarship disbursal January 25-31, 2027
Renewal Class 9-12 scholarship disbursal October 25-31, 2026

What are the benefits?

The UP Scholarship provides financial assistance towards education-related expenses. For pre-matric students, the amount differs by category. For example, SC students can receive Rs 3,500 as day scholars and Rs 7,000 as residential students, while General-category students are eligible for Rs 3,000 annually.

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For post-matric students, the maintenance allowance is linked to the course group and residential status.

Course group Day scholar Hosteller
Group 1 Rs 550/month Rs 1,200/month
Group 2 Rs 530/month Rs 820/month
Group 3 Rs 300/month Rs 570/month
Group 4 Rs 230/month Rs 380/month

The scheme can also cover applicable fee components, depending on the category, course and rules governing the scholarship.

UP Scholarship 2026-27:  How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official UP Scholarship portal.

Step 2: Complete OTR registration.

Step 3: Select Pre-Matric, Post-Matric. Choose Fresh or Renewal application.

Step 4: Log in with your registration details.

Step 5: Fill in personal, academic, income, and bank details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents. Review and submit the application.

Step 8: Download and print the application form.

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Step 9: Submit the printout to your school/college for verification.

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Basic eligibility

The basic requirement is that the student must be studying in an eligible course or class and belong to a category covered by the scheme. Income limits also apply and vary by category. Students must provide accurate academic, income and bank details, with scholarship payments transferred through the prescribed process, including Aadhaar-linked bank accounts where applicable.

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