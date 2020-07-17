UP reduces secondary school syllabus by 30 per cent

The universities that conducted examinations before the lockdown, but did not complete the evaluation will have to finish the process. (Representational) The universities that conducted examinations before the lockdown, but did not complete the evaluation will have to finish the process. (Representational)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reduce the syllabus of state Secondary Education Board by 30 per cent, and divide the rest of the syllabus in three parts.

They will be covered using videos, self-study, and projects and assignments, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday, adding subject specialists would prepare the study material on the basis of classes, subjects, and chapters. They will also prepare monthly and annual calendars, he added.

While videos for the first part of the syllabus will be made for online classes, and telecast on Swayam Prabha and Doordarshan, the second part of the syllabus will have to be studied by students on their own. The third part is meant for project work.

Sharma said “standard operating procedures (SOP)” would be issued to schools, districts and divisions, apart from an overall statewide SOP, for the purpose of studies, evaluation and monitoring. Evaluation would be conducted every fortnight, month and annually, he added.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Department of Higher Education issued guidelines for pending final semester or final-year university examinations in the 2020-’21 academic year, and directed the institutions to complete them by September 30 either online or through a mix of both online and offline processes. According to the guidelines, all remaining examinations will be suspended.

The universities that conducted examinations before the lockdown, but did not complete the evaluation will have to finish the process.

According to the guidelines for students not in their final year, those who have cleared their subjects and are eligible for back-paper examinations will be promoted to the next class. But students who have failed and are not eligible for back-paper exams will not be promoted to the next class.

For students in Bachelor’s programmes, the results have to be issued by October 15, while the deadline in post-graduation courses is October 31.

The government said students who fail to appear in the examination can be given one more special chance to clear it, but at the university’s discretion.

According to the guidelines, students in first year, or second semester, can either be promoted on the basis of the institutions’ evaluation, or they can be sent to second year, and the average of the second year marks can be used to evaluate the pending examinations of the previous year. If students fail the second-year exams, they will have to again appear for them in 2022. Only then can their average marks be considered for the first year.

For those in their second year, the average marks of first year will be added in place of the pending examinations. For students in fourth semester, the average marks of the third semester will count.

All the universities and colleges have been asked to prepare their own work-plan, and send it to the government by July 23.

