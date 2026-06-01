UP records 90% attendance in B Ed entrance exam; over 4.44 lakh candidates appear

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the exam. (Express Photo)

The B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 was conducted successfully at 1,011 centres across 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the state government said in a statement. It said 90 per cent of the 4,44,958 registered candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted by Bundelkhand University, in two shifts.

The first shift consisted of the general knowledge and language paper and the second shift consisted of the aptitude test and subject competency paper. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the exam. “The B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2026, conducted at 1,011 examination centres across 72 districts of the state, was completed with complete fairness, transparency and in a peaceful environment,” he said.