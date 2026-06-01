UP records 90% attendance in B Ed entrance exam; over 4.44 lakh candidates appear

The B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 was conducted successfully at 1,011 centres across 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the state government said in a statement. It said 90 per cent of the 4,44,958 registered candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted by Bundelkhand University, in two shifts.
The first shift consisted of the general knowledge and language paper and the second shift consisted of the aptitude test and subject competency paper. Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the exam. “The B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2026, conducted at 1,011 examination centres across 72 districts of the state, was completed with complete fairness, transparency and in a peaceful environment,” he said.
“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model for transparent, cheating-free and technology-based examinations in the country,” he said.
“A total of 4,44,958 candidates had registered for the examination, including 2,72,659 women, 1,72,297 men and 2 transgender candidates,” he added.
According to the statement, Kasganj and Pilibhit recorded the highest attendance at 95 per cent, followed by Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar at 84 per cent.
“An advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was established at Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, from where live monitoring of all 1,011 examination centres across the state was carried out. Around 22,000 CCTV cameras and 5,651 biometric machines were installed for this purpose.
“During the examination, artificial intelligence-based face recognition technology, fingerprint-based biometric verification and a real-time attendance system were used to ensure that only genuine candidates were present,” Upadhyay said.
Through the modern AI system, strongrooms, entry and exit gates, and examination halls at the centres were continuously monitored, he said.
“For the first time this year, GPS-based body-worn cameras were provided to university representatives to further strengthen the fairness and transparency of the examination.
“Through these cameras, the representatives’ live locations, inspections of examination centres and activities related to confidential materials were monitored from the control room. Live broadcasts of meetings held on May 29 and 30 were also viewed at the university level,” the minister said.
Upadhyay said the government will not tolerate any compromise with the future of the youth.