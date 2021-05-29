UP Polytechnic entrance exam 2021: Know JEECUP syllabus, exam pattern and tips to prepare

The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance exam, also known as the Joint Entrance Exam (Polytechnic) is the entrance test for admission to diploma/post/diploma/post graduate diploma courses in engineering, technology, and management streams. UP Polytechnic entrance exam 2021 or JEECUP was recently postponed by the JEE council (Polytechnic), UP due to the pandemic.

UP Polytechnic entrance exam application form 2021 is already out on the official website i.e. jeecup.nic.in and the last date to apply online has been extended to June 15, 2021. Once the online registrations are over, the Council is expected to announce the schedule for UP Polytechnic application form correction.

Candidates may note that the courses offered through UP polytechnic entrance exam are grouped into three main categories. Group A is for engineering courses, groups B to K are for all other programs and lateral entry programs and groups E1 and E2 are for pharmacy courses. UP Polytechnic entrance syllabus 2021 is specified differently for admission to different programmes.

Read | NTA UPCET 2021 last date for online application extended

The syllabus of group A exams includes topics from the class 10 level physics, chemistry and mathematics subjects. The group B syllabus includes the maths, physics, chemistry and agriculture subjects of class 10 and class 12 level. In group C, the syllabus is based on class 10 level English and Hindi comprehension, reasoning and intelligence and general awareness. In group D, the syllabus is based on the subjects of English and Hindi comprehension, reasoning and intelligence, numerical ability and general awareness of the class 12 level.

In E1 and E2 category the syllabus of the exam is based on the subjects of physics and chemistry and biology/mathematics of the class 12 level. The group F syllabus is based on chemistry, zoology and botany. In group G, the syllabus is based on the subjects of English comprehension, numerical ability, reasoning, general intelligence and general awareness. Group H syllabus is based on the subjects of reasoning and logical discussion, numerical ability and scientific aptitude, English and general knowledge of the class 12 level.

The group I syllabus is based on the subjects of physics and chemistry and mathematics. Group K is entirely for admission to lateral entry courses. There are eight sub-categories in this group and the syllabus of every category is specified differently in the official notification. Aspirants are advised to refer to an information brochure to ensure that preparations for the exam are as per the specified syllabus.

JEE Council has also notified the official exam pattern of the UP polytechnic entrance exam 2021. The date and time of the exam are notified by the council when the UP Polytechnic entrance exam admit card releases. However, candidates must prepare for the exam in advance and practice as per the notified exam pattern. The examination is held as a computer based test in selected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates may note that while the syllabus is specified differently for each group, the duration of the exam for each group is 02 hours and 30 minutes and there are 100 multiple choice questions in each group.

While taking the test, candidates must note that there is negative marking in the UP polytechnic entrance exam 2021. Thus, in order to make it to the UP Polytechnic entrance exam merit lists, the strategy must be to attempt the maximum number of questions correctly. For every correct answer, 04 marks are awarded while for every incorrect answer, 01 marks are deducted.